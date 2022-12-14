Fire destroys Police rooms at Kpando

Fire has destroyed some rooms at the Kpando Aloyi Police Station headquarters in the Volta Region.

Properties of some Police officers were completely destroyed in the fire, according to a Police situational report.

Personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) were, however, able to prevent the fire from spreading to other houses.

The victims of the fire are seeking shelter at a guest house in the Kpando Municipality.

The cause of the fire is not immediately known.

