Others can be silent when you attack them with your loose mouth but not me; you are warned — Sam George blasts Pablo

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Samuel Nartey George has warned elected National Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo to desist from attacking him.

In a statement on Facebook, Same George has reacted to a video of the NDC National Youth Organiser taking some people to the cleaners for not supporting his re-election bid.

According to Sam George, if some people have decided not to respond to the attacks, he has time for Opare Addo and will take him on.

“I have watched clips of George Opare Addo making asinine and reckless comments on an Accra based radio station.

“Let me serve notice to him that others he attacks may choose to be silent but not Sam George. This should be the last time he goes anywhere and runs his loose mouth on my person,” Sam George said in a post on Facebook.

The lawmaker further implores George Opare Addo that as he brags about what he and his family have done for the NDC, he should also be quick to add the numerous contracts the NDC has given to them for a balancing act to see who owes who a debt of gratitude.

“This is my initial response and warning to you to keep my name out of your mouth. The next time, I may not be this charitable. You are warned,” Sam George stressed to conclude his reaction.