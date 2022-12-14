Akufo-Addo charges young African and Diasporan leaders to help change bad narrative about Africa

The President of the Republic of Ghana, H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo delivered an address at the Closing Plenary of the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum held as part of the ongoing US-Africa Leaders' Summit, currently ongoing in Washington D.C, in the United States of America.

During his address, he called on young African and Diasporan leaders to help change the bad narrative about the continent.

While stressing that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the narrative that the continent is home to diseases, hunger, and poverty is not true.

“I urged young African and Diasporan leaders to work to help change the African narrative, which has been characterised largely by a concentration on disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration. Let us all remember that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa,” H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo shared on Facebook after the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum.

The Ghanaian leader in his address also called young African and Diasporan leaders to help make Africa the place for investment, progress, and prosperity, and not from where the youth flee in the hope of accessing the mirage of a better life in Europe, Asia, or the Americas.

“That is what “Beyond the Return” seeks to do, so we can derive maximum dividends from our relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development,” President Akufo-Addo explained.