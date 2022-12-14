Apologise for your unprovoked, unwarranted attack on Speaker Bagbin – Group to Muntaka

A group calling itself Friends of Democracy has taken offense to statements made by Minority Chip Whip Muntaka Mubarak concerning the Speaker of Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin.

Speaking to Joy News in an interview, the Asawase MP said the Speaker of Parliament is turning the Chamber into a Chief’s palace.

In what many have described as an attack, Muntaka Mubarak also noted that although Speaker Bagbin is his favourite speaker, he believes he is becoming a tyrant in the House.

Having read about the statements in the media, Friends of Democracy has issued a statement demanding an apology from the Minority Chief Whip.

According to the group, the unprovoked and unwarranted attacks are unacceptable, especially coming from one of the leaders in Parliament.

“The Friends of Democracy, Ghana has taken note of a viral video on both social and mainstream media in which the Minority Chief Whip of the Parliament of Ghana is seen making some disparaging remarks about the venerable Speaker of Parliament, the Rt Hon Alban Bagbin in the wake of the failed Censure Motion instituted against the Minister for Finance.

“We deem the unfortunate, unprovoked and unwarranted attacks by the Minority Chief Whip as uncalled for, unfortunate and misplaced which demand an immediate unreserved apology from the Member of Parliament for the Asawase Constituency,” the statement by Friends of Democracy issued on December 13 said.

The group insists that the comments by Muntaka Mubarak must not be encouraged as it lends the Speaker to public ridicule and cast the personality of the Speaker in a bad light and taste in the eyes of the public.

“We implore the Hon Muntaka Mubarak to withdraw his comments and offer and an unreserved apology to the Rt Hon Alban Bagbin and the high office of Speaker of Parliament,” the group added in the statement.