UTAG, other unions in public universities halt strike

Labour Unions in the public universities, UTAG, GAUA, SSA-UoG, FUSSAG and TEWU-GH have suspended with immediate effect their two-month long strike.

The Labour Unions in the public universities declared an industrial action on Monday, 17th October 2022, over their conditions of service.

The group, however, in a statement dated today, 14 December 2022, said since the declaration of the industrial action, leadership has engaged the Employer and the National Labour Commission on several occasions to address the impasse.

It said at a meeting held on Thursday, 8th December 2022, the Employer accepted that it had unilaterally varied the conditions of service of staff of public universities without recourse to them.

The Labour Unions then agreed to a roadmap for the payment of all outstanding arrears resulting from the unilateral variation of the Off-Campus and Vehicle Maintenance Allowances.

In addition, the Employer assured the Labour Unions to resolve all outstanding issues related to the conditions of service of the aggrieved Labour Unions.

For these reasons, the labour unions stated “we wish to announce that the ongoing industrial action is suspended with immediate effect.”

The leadership of the unions assured their members that they will work to secure improved conditions of service for all workers of public universities in Ghana.

