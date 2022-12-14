NABCo trainees run to parliament over 9 months unpaid allawa

Members of the Aggrieved Nabco Trainees Association have petitioned parliament over their nine-months unpaid allowance which they say has impoverished all of them.

The leadership of the group petitioned parliament through the MP for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, who received their petition in Accra on Tuesday, 13 December 2022.

In the petition, they appealed to the lawmaker to impress on the Speaker of Parliament to, as a matter of urgency, order the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning before 25th December, 2022 to pay Nabco Trainees nine months’ arrears stipends and other outstanding arrears that have engulfed the Nabco Scheme since the year 2019.

Furthermore, they want the Nabco Secretariat to track all arrears payment from the portal of NABCO Trainees since the year 2019 and schedule them for immediate payment before 25th December, 2022 “as they convinced us to believe that, the problem of irregular payment (arrears) and Nabco Trainees not validated for payment was a result of oversight and network challenges beyond their control.”

Source: Classfmonline.com