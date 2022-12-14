EOCO arrests luxury vehicle stealing syndicate

The Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) has, in collaboration with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), grabbed 10 people for allegedly stealing luxury cars from US and Canada.

In an intelligence-led operation, the cars were on Friday, 9 December 2022, retrieved from some garages in Accra.

The suspects, according to EOCO have since been questioned and granted bail.

Meanwhile, prospective vehicle buyers have been advised to conduct due diligence prior to the purchase of vehicles.

