Let’s change the narrative that Africa is all about disease, hunger and poverty – Akufo-Addo to young African

President Nana Akufo-Addo has urged young African and Diasporan leaders to work to help change the African narrative, which has been characterised largely by a concentration on disease, hunger, poverty and illegal mass migration.

Nana Akufo-Addo reminded them that the destiny of all black people, no matter where they are in the world, is bound up with Africa.

Quoting the celebrated Jamaican reggae star, Peter Tosh, when he said: “Don't care where you come from. As long as you're a black man, you're an African,” the Ghanaian leader noted that “We must help make Africa the place for investment, progress and prosperity, and not from where our youth flee in the hope of accessing the mirage of a better life in Europe, Asia or the Americas.”

He said that is what “Beyond the Return” seeks to do, “so we can derive maximum dividends from our relations with the diaspora in mutually beneficial co-operation, and as partners for shared growth and development.”

Nana Akufo-Addo said these on Tuesday, 13 December 2022, when he delivered an address at the closing plenary of the African and Diasporan Young Leaders Forum held as part of the ongoing US-Africa Leaders' Summit, in Washington D.C, in the United States of America.

Source: Classfmonline.com