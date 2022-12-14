New logo to be unveiled at GIJ for merging university

The Interim Council and Management of the University of Media, Arts and Communication (UniMAC) will on Monday, December 19, 2020 unveil its new logo.

The logo unveiling ceremony will be held at the North Dzorwulu Campus of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) .

UniMAC is the first public university established by an Act of Parliament, Act 1059, which merges three specialised institutions namely GIJ, Ghana Institute of Languages (GIL) and National Film and Television Institute (NAFTI).

After the Council’s 6th Regular Meeting last month, Rector of GIJ Professor Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo was appointed Vice Chancellor of UniMAC.

His appointment took effect from Thursday, December 1.

Prof. Eric Opoku Mensah was appointed the acting Rector of the GIJ to replace Prof Kwansah-Aidoo.