He's an MP without credibility – George Opare Addo fights Sam George over Brogya Genfi's endorsement

George Opare Addo, the re-elected National Youth Organizer of the main opposition NDC has decided to go after anyone who was against him during his re-election bid.

One of the party’s member who openly declared support for Mr. Brogya Genfi to unseat the incumbent George Opare Addo was the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George.

The vocal legislator prior to the internal elections told the youth of the party in a tweet to vote for the Brogya Genfi, saying he has a drive that can help the party win power in 2024.

Speaking on Accra-based Atinka FM’s AM Drive, George Opare Addo affectionately called Pablo said the MP’s endorsement of Brogya Genfi was the least of his worries.

He said Sam George has no credibility as a legislator, therefore his endorsement carried no weight.

"Sam George is an MP without credibility; his credibility level is very low, and so his endorsement is no endorsement," Pablo roared.

According to the former Akuapem North MCE, his contributions to the NDC are unmatched culminating in his victory last Saturday.

"Nobody could take my work and servitude to the party for granted. If there is a national officer who has served the party very well, then it is George Opare Addo. I won based on my track record," he stated.

Opare Addo won against his close contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi, after polling 533 votes to beat Brogya Genfi who had 508 votes in Saturday'selections on December 10 in Cape Coast.