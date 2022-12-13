I will cut Sammy Gyamfi if he stands my way again in my second term, I won't joke — George Opare Addo

George Opare Addo, the retained National Youth Organizer of the NDC has vowed to rain brimstones and fire on the party's National Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi.

He said the party’s spokesperson who has been a torn in his flesh schemed against him prior to the elections.

The youth leader has vowed to crash Sammy Gyamfi should he crisscross his path as he did in his first term.

"Yes, Sammy Gyamfi has now become an obstacle in my way and this is my second term I will not joke! I will cut away anybody who stands in my way as an obstacle. It is the only action that we will see. Action action action,” Mr. Opare Addo warned.

According to him, Sammy Gyamfi is living an affluent life.

He is questioning the source of Sammy Gyamfi’s wealth who he claims has built a house at Airport Hills in Accra.

Opare Addo affectionately called Pablo claims Sammy Gyamfi is jobless but living rich.

In an interview with Mugabe Maase, he said, "Mugabe (referring to the host), ask Sammy Gyamfi how he built a house at Airport Hills, what work does he do?”

The re-elected National Youth Organizer, George Opare Addo who faced stiff competition from Yaw Brogya Genfi, who was backed by the party's Communications Director Sammy Gyamfi, has been lamenting what he described as "injustice" he suffered during the election period.

According to him, the whole competition was about Sammy Gyamfi, not the candidate himself.

“As for this election, it was that Airport Hills small boy I contested not Brogya, I said today I will mention names... I contested Sammy Gyamfi and I won.

“He is a small boy. There is nothing he can match me on. I have lived life well. He is a small boy,” he said in an interview with Mugabe Maase.

Pablo, as he is affectionately called, narrated the root cause of their disagreement, indicating that he had earlier reached out to Sammy Gyamfi for a collaborative project but he turned it down.

"I called him twice for us to meet at my Dzorwulu office, ask him. He was at peace FM. I called him to come for us to sit and talk so that we can work together. So what is my crime?" he asked.

He further revealed, “I told him (Sammy Gyamfi) that the situation where he passes the other way when I pass one way will not help the party and I want is to work together to bring NDC to power, ask him if I am lying.”