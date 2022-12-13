Effutu: Winneba Masquerade Festival moved to January 2; Yabo Yabo Street Carnival on December 26

13.12.2022 LISTEN

Arrangements are underway for this year’s Yabo Yabo Street Carnival and the Masquerade Festival at Winneba in the Effutu Constituency of the Central Region.

Every year, a special form of masquerade art is celebrated in Winneba as part of the Christmas festivities that end with a competition on New Year’s Day.

For the people of Winneba, therefore, the Christmas period is a special one. The masquerade art has been christened “Fancy Dress” by the local people because of the fanciful costume they use.

Christmas in Winneba without “fancy dress” is considered a drab occasion. The general citizens of Winneba show great interest and family members or a whole household could be ardent supporters of one of the four groups.

Considering that January 1 [New Year’s Day] will fall on a Sunday, this year’s Masquerade Festival popularly known as “Fancy Dress” has been pushed to Monday, January 2.

The event organisers, ‘Rabi-Kot’ is putting in the necessary work to come up with a festival to remember not only for the people of Winneba and the Central Region, but everyone that will be attending to experience the festival and have some fun with family and friends.

There will be five groups performing at this year's festival. They include;

1. Nobles - Mauve and white

2. Egyaa - Blue and white

3. Tumus - Green and white

4. Red Cross - Red and white

5. Royals - Gold and white



At the end of the day, one group will be selected and crowned winner of the Masquerade Festival.

Before the Masquerade Festival on January 2, there will be a grand celebration on Boxing Day when the Yabo Yabo Street Carnival comes off on December 26.

The Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Hon. Alexander Afenyo-Markin is inviting the whole country to Winneba on December 26 and January 2 to witness how Effutu lights up for Christmas and New Year.