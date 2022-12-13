Pastor Mawunyo Kwashie Djokoto discusses end time, economic hardships in new book

The General Overseer and Senior Pastor of Christ Supreme Mission Church Ghana, Pastor Mawunyo Kwashie Djokoto has launched a new book, titled, "Your Thoughts Are Not My Thoughts."

The book, the author says, covers some key indicators of the end times and the global economic downturns and hardships, as well as whether they may come to an end soon or not.

Held at the Paloma Hotel in Accra on Friday, December 9, the revered man of God and theologian at the launch revealed that his book was inspired by his zeal to know when the end times may come.

According to him, the insights on the one hundred and fifty-six (156) pages book were a message from the Almighty God to him.

Briefing the attendees on the international-oriented piece, Pastor Djokoto noted that the current hardships are, according to the Bible, just the tip of the iceberg.

Speaking specifically about the 20th and last chapter of the book, which describes in detail the causes of the current hardships and the one yet to come—the high and unprecedented one—he said they are the signs of the end time and a punishment for the sins of men from God.

"In brief, what the message seeks to achieve is an example of what happened to the Israelites as stated in Jeremiah 38:17–18.

"Whatever God said must come to pass, whether we like it or not, whether we believe it or not; however, knowing the brutality and suffering that would be associated with the event of capturing and taking them to Babylon, He wanted to be nice to them," he cited.

"He then sent Jeremiah to go and tell King Zedekiah to surrender to the king of Babylon; by so doing, he would be spared any brutality, though he would be captured, and he would be taken to Babylon in peace, but he refused.

"As a result, his children were slaughtered before his eyes, and his eyes were pulled out," the pastor alluded to the Bible.

The above statement hammers on how men have turned their backs on the word of God despite all the warnings and preaching they have been receiving from several messengers of God.

In furtherance, he intimated that there will be no forgiveness, stressing that those who die without receiving punishment for their sins will be made to come back through "reincarnation" to receive their punishment.

"The book made it clear that we will not escape or be forgiven for any evil we do hence; if one does not suffer the punishment before dying, he or she will go and come back for it. The book has a whole chapter on reincarnation or meeting psychosis," he noted with a warning of repentance.

In the case of the recent generation, "the events of the end times have to happen. Hear again, knowing the severity of the suffering that would be associated with it, God is sending this message to all peoples of the world to be mindful of the days and the happenings."

He mentioned notable and unprecedented hardships yet to come, including a time when many people would have to slaughter their own children to use as food—an unprecedented famine.

The pending doom of the end times, he said, will be so severe that no one will ever wish for his or her worst enemy.

The astute pastor made mention of the rapture, citing the Bible, the emergence of unusual creatures, disease—more deadly than the notorious COVID-19 virus—and many other things no one can ever imagine.

The only escape route from this, he said, will be for people to repent of their sins and pay heed to the directions of the gospel, or else the doom will not spare them.

Due to how important this book is, he wishes that "this message gets to as many presidents, as many church leaders, as many Moslem leaders, and as many religious leaders as possible" in the world.

"I shall therefore need the support of those who can afford to do so by sending a message to email: [email protected] to enable me to carry out the divine assignment successfully, which, of course, comes with enormous blessings, including the one mentioned in Chapter 7 of the book," he appealed.

The event was graced by Nii Ashitey Armah, of Tema New Town—Tema Asokore Mantse, who goes by the stool name; Nana Siribuo Agyemang I, as the chairman.

The book entails more insightful messages about the end times, economic hardships, and how people can shield themselves from them.

As he plans to send it to every corner of the world, Pastor Djokoto plans to print it in different languages for people of diverse dialects to have a feel of it.

A copy of it goes for GHS60. The sale outlet at the moment is Challenge Bookshop or contact Anthonia on number (0554 405146)

Or reach out to the author himself via the address below;

Email: [email protected]