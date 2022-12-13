After jubilating for exiting IMF, you now want to be praised for going back — Sulemana Braimah jabs Gov’t

Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah has reacted to the government’s jubilation after sealing a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said it was the same NPP government that jubilated after exiting the last program, which was initiated by the erstwhile Mahama-led NDC government claiming to be better economic managers.

To him, there is no reason why the same government will be going back to a place they never liked and still want to be celebrated by Ghanaians.

“Sometime ago, they asked us to clap for them for exiting an IMF programme. Now they are asking us to clap for them for being able to have an IMF programme,” Mr. Braimah said in a tweet on Tuesday, December 13.

Ghana and the IMF have today, Tuesday, December 13 reached a staff-level agreement on a three-year arrangement of about $3 billion to support Ghana’s economic growth.

In a press release to announce the program, the IMF said the programme will help Ghana ensure economic stability and debt sustainability.

The arrangement, the Fund said, will also seek to protect citizens who are highly affected by the recent economic crisis as well as boost Ghana’s economic recovery effort.

“Ghana's programme aims to restore stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, preserve financial stability, and lay the foundation for a strong and inclusive recovery," a portion of the statement said.

It stressed, "The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth."

“The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors," the statement from the IMF added.

This comes after six months of negotiations between both sides since July 1, 2022.