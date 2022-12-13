Ahantaman Girls SHS: Old students, headmistress “clash” over school uniform

The Ahantaman Old Students Association – Global (AHOSA Global) has called on the school's management to revert to the old school uniform of their alma mater, Ahantaman Girls Senior High School.

The old students said the old school uniform style which was a white top and black down sleeveless straight dress, was a heritage and legacy of the school and that it should not be changed. The students now wear a black skirt with a white button top with sleeves covering their upper arms.

The Association made the call when members held a press briefing on the matter and the upcoming 75th anniversary of their alma mater.

Madam Hildegard Ferguson-Krakue, Second Vice President, AHOSA Global, at a press briefing, said the school’s headmistress did not consult the Old Students Association and the school board before changing the school uniform style.

She stressed that the change was done arbitrarily by the headmistress without following due processes and consulting the relevant stakeholders.

Madam Ferguson-Krakue said changing the uniform was tantamount to wiping away the collective memories of the school and they would not sit aloof for that to happen.

She said they had drawn the attention of the headmistress “severally” to revert to the old uniform style without success.

“We have done this through the School Board, the Chiefs within the traditional area, the Director General of Ghana Education Service, the Deputy Minister of Education and the PTA, but to no avail,” she added.

Madam Ferguson-Krakue said the headmistress could not to give any “proper” reason for the uniform change, hence there was no need for the change.

She, however, said she had heard it somewhere that the headmistress claimed the old uniform was transparent and exposed the cleavage of some of the students.

“This excuse is neither here nor there. There is nothing wrong with the uniform style; we all wore this uniform in our days and even now. There have never been such complaints,” she added.

She impressed upon her to restore the old uniform style or face their full resistance.

Madam Beatrice Agbeko, Deputy Organiser of AHOSA Global, said the change was not only undemocratic but also a distraction from priorities by the school head.

She said they were pressing needs to address in the school, including the dwindling performance of the school and infrastructure needs, and not school uniform change.

GNA