Ghana shall rise again – Gabby Otchere-Darko insists after Staff Level Agreement with IMF

Leading Member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Otchere-Darko has indicated that he is confident Ghana will be out of its economic crisis in no time.

In a statement on social media, the close ally of government stressed that ‘Ghana shall rise again’ thanks to the leadership of government and the resilience shown by Ghanaians in the tough period in the last few months.

“Ghana shall rise again. And it will be down to leadership from Government, Parliament, businesses and, above all, the resilience of the Ghanaian people,” Gabby Otchere-Darko said in a post on Twitter.

According to him, it is remarkable that after just five months, government has been able to secure a Staff Level Agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a support programme to come out of the economic crisis.

“To get to a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF within 5 months & for the full amount requested is remarkable. It was good the Ghana team stayed focused; not distracted by those who kept pushing the fake narrative that IMF had no confidence in the head of the Ghanaian team,” Gabby said in a separate post.

On Tuesday morning, the International Monetary Fund in an official statement announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ghana government.

The agreement is a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion.

The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in the West African country.

Meanwhile, the staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors.