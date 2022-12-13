Relationship without sex becomes more successful than those with sex — Nigerian man

A Nigerian man, identified by his Twitter handle as @ElvisOkhifo has kicked against sex before marriage.

He stated that relationships involving sexual affairs usually fail.

In his tweet on Monday, December 12, the netizen insinuated that relationships without sex mostly lead to prosperous marriages.

"A relationship that thrives without sexual engagements is more likely to evolve into a beautiful marriage than one where fornication is the order of the day," he said.

"If you can build a healthy friendship without sex, almost anything else can be worked on cause you're seeing clearly," the netizen stressed.

Okhifo’s assertion gathered divergent views on the microblogging app, with many disagreeing with him.

Some say a lady can disguise herself as if she is a virgin and force their men to avoid sex until marriage while they may be having affairs with different men.