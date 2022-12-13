Pharmacy Council rolls out National Electronic Pharmacy Electronic Platform with stakeholder engagement

The Ghana Pharmacy Council has held a stakeholder engagement session with members of the Private Health Insurance Association of Ghana as part of the rollout plans of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP).

The NePP is a technological platform commissioned by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana to facilitate safe and secure access to medications and pharmaceutical services in Ghana whilst protecting the consumers’ confidentiality.

With this initiative, subscribers on the platform will be able to enter drug prescription requests for purchase and be linked to a number of licensed pharmacies online and be assured of quality products.

The registrar of the Pharmacy Council, Dr. Audu Rauf, speaking at the stakeholder forum, asked for the support of Private Health Insurance companies in improving patient access to pharmaceutical services and in utilizing the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP) to make life easier for the patrons when it comes to purchasing of medicine access across the country.

“This is a very innovative tool that enhances patient safety, and of course makes lives of everyone much easier when it comes to the access of prescribed medications. Just in the comfort of your homes, you can surf the platform for pharmacies nearby, submit your request and make a purchase,” said Dr. Rauf.

The rollout of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform (NePP) nationwide is part of plans by the Pharmacy Council of Ghana to enforce standards, improve patient access to pharmaceutical services and ensure that consumers can purchase medications without having to visit a physical pharmacy.

Mr. Roland Oppong Adom of the Private Health Insurance Association of Ghana lauded the initiative and expressed the hope that its rollout will bring much needed efficiencies to the operations of their member companies and make life easier for the patrons of their insurance services.

“This is an excellent initiative, perhaps long overdue. The entire association welcomes this innovation even more so because it is easy to use as anyone with a smartphone can access it anywhere in the country. This will ensure seamless adoption of the service and create a value addition to the services that private health insurance companies offer in Ghana”.

The Council is holding a number of other engagements to seek the support of all stakeholders for the success of this initiative. Several hospitals, clinics and healthcare service providers and pharmacies across the country, have already been taken through the various modules of the National Electronic Pharmacy Platform.