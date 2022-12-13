FDA entreats public to be conscious of what they consume ahead of yuletide

13.12.2022 LISTEN

The Head of Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions, Mrs Akua Amponsah Owusu has admonished the public to be conscious of what they purchase and consume as the Christmas festivity draws near.

Speaking on Suncity Morning Drive, she entreated the public to check the expiry dates of products and ensure that, all consumables they intend to purchase are in good condition.

“Before buying any product on the market, make sure the product is vetted and approved by the FDA and has a clear label with all saliant information which can be read and understood on it before you buy,” she stated.

Mrs Owusu also cautioned the public against food items exposed to excessive sunlight.

The FDA has launched a food safety campaign ahead of the 2022 Christmas Festival.

The campaign is aimed at educating the public and ensuring food safety before, during and after the Christmas festivity.