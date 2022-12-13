I hope this will be the last time Ghana goes to IMF – Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stressed that he is confident the programme with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) will restore economic stability and tackle inflation to bring the country out of its crisis.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, December 13, at a joint press conference with officials of the IMF, the underfire Minister said he hopes this will be the last time Ghana will have to run to the Fund for support.

“I can assure you that government is committed to ending the economic crisis.

“I am hoping this will be the last time we go the fund,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta said.

According to him, in the last few months, government has been able to do literally the impossible to review the economy.

“We are optimistic the 2023 budget strikes the right balance.

“IMF programme will restore economic stability and tackle inflation,” Ken Ofori-Atta said.

Early in the morning, the International Monetary Fund in an official statement announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ghana government.

The agreement is a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion.

The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in the West African country.

Meanwhile, the staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors.