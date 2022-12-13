Upper Manya Krobo DCE prioritizes provision of boreholes to end water shortage

The perennial water shortage in the Upper Manya Krobo District would soon be a thing of the past following the decision of the assembly to provide boreholes in almost all the communities.

The DCE for the area, Joe Sam gave the hint when he commissioned the first ten completed ones in some selected communities.

He said the provision of the boreholes is strategically targeted at communities where the Community Water and Sanitation Agency (CWSA), the only water supply agency in the district has not yet extended services.

According to him, most of the people in the district are mainly crop farmers while the rest are into livestock rearing and fishing. One major problem that confronts them is access to potable drinking water.

In view of this, the assembly has provided and handed over to some communities 10 boreholes for use.

They were funded with the District Assembly Common Fund Responsive Factor Grant (DACF-RFG) at the cost of GHS337, 850.00. The beneficiary communities include Dzomoa, Abertima, Apimsu Yiti, Akokoma Teyema and Aframase Blorh.

The District Engineer, Samuel Ocantey, told the beneficiary communities to count themselves lucky because out of the 255 communities in the district they have benefitted from the gesture.

He however entreated them to form Water Management Committee in the various communities to man the facilities to ensure their long lifespan.