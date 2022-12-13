Bono region sets up committee to deal with domestic violence

Following frequent reports of homicide, spousal and other gender-based violence cases in parts of the Bono region, the Regional Coordinating Council has been engaging key stakeholders to find possible ways of bringing the situation under control.

At one of such engagements in Sunyani, the Regional Minister, Justina Owusu Banahene dispassionately discussed the issue with heads of the Department of Social Welfare, Community Development, Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit of the Police Service, the Attorney General’s Department, Peace Council, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, Department of Children and the Christian Council.

At the end of the meeting, a seven-member committee was constituted to deal with the issue by undertaking public sensitization on radio and other social media platforms, visiting churches and mosques to sensitize members on the consequences of such menace and engaging traditional authorities and community members periodically.

The Regional Minister said she was overwhelmed by the huge number of incidences of domestic violence within the region including homicide; saying some spouses have suffered various degrees of injury as a result.

Inequalities

She said the widespread violence against humanity especially spousal violence or homicide is one of many realities that worsen women’s suppression in Ghanaian society.

The Regional Minister disclosed that some of the causes of spousal murder gender-based violence can largely be narrowed down to inequality of women in society and the associated violence and harmful and controlling aspects of masculinity that result from patriarchal power imbalances embedded in much of the Ghanaian traditional and cultural beliefs.

According to the minister, these imbalances often lead to pervasive cultural stereotypes and attitudes that perpetuate the cycle of spousal and gender-based violence, adding that “communities, especially in the rural areas, have continued to embrace negative cultural beliefs which somehow entertain gender-based violence.”

“If a man does not beat his wife, it is taken to mean he does not love her. Some beliefs condone men’s infidelity but never women”, she added.

The Regional Minister further stated that child marriage is another form of gender-based violence and a human rights violation that robs girls of their right to health, secure life and the right to choose when and whom to marry.

Clear case

Recently, a 25-year-old farmer and his 21-year-old girlfriend were found dead at Brosankro-Aprakukrom, a farming community near Abronye in the Sunyani West Municipality.

The body of Francis Kwame Awuah was found in his room with multiples of cutlass wounds on the head, while that of Lydia Akosua who also had several cutlass wounds was discovered in a cashew farm few metres away from his boyfriend’s house in the farming community.

Mr. Atta Kwasi Dognekoh Senior, the Assemblyman for Abronye Electoral Area, who confirmed the incident to journalists, said the sad incident might have happened between late Saturday and early hours of Sunday, November 27, 2022.

He said the incident had since created fear and panic in the area and appealed to the Police to be expeditious in their investigations, saying “the incident is horrible and the Police must speed up investigations, arrest and make the murderers face the full rigours of the law”.