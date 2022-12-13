Women in Media condemns Captain Smart’s attack on female sports presenters

Association of Women in the Media (ASWIM), has expressed its abhorrence to the recent comments made by Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart, against the female television sports presenters covering the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Captain Smart, on his social media platforms and on his morning show programme on the Accra-based Onua FM/TV, reportedly accused female television sports presenters of “chopping” players of the senior national men's football team, the Black Stars, resulting in their exit in the group stage of the tournament.

“Motivated by his ludicrous allegations, Captain Smart asked the Ghana Football Association to “stop all female TV presenters from following the Black Stars,” it noted in a statement, shared with the Ghana News Agency.

“ASWIM finds it absurd and very difficult to understand why of all the technical reasons that can undermine a soccer team’s performance, Captain Smart chose such a baseless and malicious allegation to make his point.”

The statement, signed by Mrs Mavis Kitcher, President of ASWIM, described the “comments as unfortunate and irresponsible”.

ASWIM said Captain Smart's action “does not only demonstrate his limitation in engaging in professional sports analysis but also his lack of appreciation of professional journalism.”

“Captain Smart must understand that responsibility is at the core of professional journalism and its demands include the careful collection of facts, talking to credible sources, discerning the information and presenting it in an impartial and responsible manner in the public interest,” it said.

ASWIM said journalism ethics demanded objectivity, honesty and the willingness of practitioners to retract or correct inaccurate information.

“It is in this vein that we strongly condemn Captain Smart’s comments, which we believe, was not so smart thinking as it smacks of one which was conceived out of the lack of knowledge and appreciation of the tenets of the journalism profession.

“Obviously, the comments were meant to denigrate such accomplished women and belittle their contribution to the world of sports simply because they are women.

“We need to bear in mind that bad journalism can cause irreparable damage to its victims and has tremendous effects on the lives of many,” it stated.

ASWIM, consequently urged Media General, which it said, had offered Captain Smart a very high moral ground to ply his trade, to call him to order and uphold the ethics of the journalism profession.

It also admonished Captain Smart to withdraw his comments and render an unqualified apology to female television sports presenters, and indeed, all women in the media.

Meanwhile, ASWIM reiterated its proud for female sports presenters, who it said “had to, over the decades, work harder than usual in order to cross the finish line of sports journalism to rub shoulders with their male counterparts”.

It urged all women in the media not to be deterred by comments that sought to undermine their noble efforts and successes but to continue to distinguish themselves in their areas of specialisation for nation building.

“Indeed, ASWIM acknowledges the good work of her female sports presenters, writers and all specialised writers who have overcome the stereotypes in the profession and ventured into varied fields to bring to the fore other perspectives to enrich their reportage.

“You have continued to perform excellently over the decades and ASWIM is proud of your achievements and zeal to soar higher always,” the statement said.

GNA