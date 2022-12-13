NDC polls: My paramount interest is victory 2024; I’m for no candidate — Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has once again distanced himself from any alleged affiliation with candidates contesting for National Executive positions.

His primary goal, he said, was to lead the party to floor the ruling NPP in the 2024 general elections.

He said he will work with whoever the party elects.

Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to the one-term President issued a statement on Tuesday, December 13, emphasising that his family also supports no candidate.

The statement added that aspirants should stop using the names of the former President and his family in their campaigns.

“Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to "Build the Ghana We Want."

“He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect,” a portion reads.

It added, “Meanwhile, the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama condemns a publication in a tabloid newspaper that the family of the former President is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.

“The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them.”

Read a copy of the full statement below:

Former President John Dramani Mahama wishes to once again caution, in the strongest terms, aspirants and their campaigners who deliberately continue to associate his name with their campaign.

As has been publicly stated by Mr. Mahama, he has no preference and has not endorsed any candidate in the ongoing NDC national executive elections, which climaxes on Saturday at the 10th National Delegates Congress.

Mr. Mahama has noted the attempt by some candidates to push a narrative, despite his previous cautions, that he supports their candidature.

Of paramount interest to President Mahama is Victory for the NDC in 2024 to work with expectant and suffering Ghanaians to "Build the Ghana We Want." He, like other supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), will work with whoever the delegates choose and elect.

Meanwhile, the Office of HE John Dramani Mahama condemns a publication in a tabloid newspaper that the family of the former President is in support of one of the aspirants for National Chairman of the NDC.

The said claim and the publication are false, and the rank and file of the party are encouraged to disregard them.