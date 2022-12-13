Getting Staff Level Agreement sealed with IMF within 5 months for full amount requested remarkable — Gabby

A leading member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has applauded the government for swift negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He said getting a Staff Level Agreement sealed in just five months and for the full amount requested is an unprecedented achievement.

In a tweet on Tuesday, December 13, the vocal legal practitioner said the achievement was made possible due to how Ghana’s team on the negotiations remained focused and never allowed false speculations to override their thoughts.

“To get to a Staff Level Agreement (SLA) with the IMF within 5 months & for the full amount requested is remarkable.

“It was good the Ghana team stayed focused; not distracted by those who kept pushing the fake narrative that IMF had no confidence in the head of the Ghanaian team,” he tweeted.

Ghana and the IMF have today, Tuesday, December 13 reached a staff-level agreement on a three-year arrangement for $3 billion to support Ghana’s economic growth.

In a press release to announce the program, the IMF said the programme will help Ghana to ensure economic stability and debt sustainability.

The arrangement, the Fund said, will also seek to protect citizens who are highly affected by the recent economic crisis as well as boost Ghana’s economic recovery effort.

"Ghana's programme aims to restore stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, preserve financial stability, and lay the foundation for a strong and inclusive recovery," a portion of the statement said.

It stressed, "The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth."

“The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors," the statement from the IMF added.

This comes after barely six months of negotiations between both sides since July 1, 2022.