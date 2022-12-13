Bagbin is my favourite Speaker of Parliament but he’s becoming a tyrant – Muntaka Mubarak

The Minority Chief Whip, Muntaka Mubarak has insisted that Speaker of Parliament Rt. Hon. Alban Bagbin needs to exercise tolerance in the house.

According to him, although the current Speaker is his favourite when compared to past Speakers, he is not impressed with how he is running the House.

Speaking to Joy News, Muntaka Mubarak said Speaker Alban Bagbin is running Parliament like a palace and is gradually becoming a tyrant.

“I’m sorry to say this, when you want to turn the Chamber of Parliament into a Palace then you become a tyrant. He is becoming a tyrant. I’m sorry I have to say this because he is my favourite Speaker,” the Minority Chief Whip said.

Hon. Muntaka argues that the Speaker is not a chief and must stop acting as one.

“You are not a chief. You are supposed to be a Speaker of Parliament and Speaker of Parliament listens to both sides patiently when there is disagreement and that’s the essence of democracy. But where you personalise it and make it look at as if a disagreement is disrespectful to you then I’m sorry you will be a bad speaker,” Muntaka Mubarak stressed.

Despite his reservations about the Speaker of Parliament, Muntaka Mubarak insists that he is not perturbed.

He notes that he will continue to speak his mind in Parliament when necessary at all times.