Ghana-IMF deal: Structural reforms to be introduced to underpin fiscal strategy, ensure durable consolidation

As part of the agreement between Ghana and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), government has committed to a wide-ranging economic reform programme which builds on the government’s Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) and tackles the deep challenges facing the country.

Among other things, structural reforms will be introduced to underpin the fiscal strategy and ensure a durable consolidation.

This is contained in a statement from the IMF to announce a staff-level agreement reached with the Ghana government.

The agreement is a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion.

According to the official statement from the IMF, the economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in the West African country.

“Key reforms aim to ensure the sustainability of public finances while protecting the vulnerable. The fiscal strategy relies on frontloaded measures to increase domestic resource mobilization and streamline expenditure. In addition, the authorities have committed to strengthening social safety nets, including reinforcing the existing targeted cash-transfer program for vulnerable households and improving the coverage and efficiency of social spending,” parts of the IMF statement said on Tuesday, December 13.

Under the structural reforms, there will be the development of a medium-term plan to generate additional revenue and advance reforms to bolster tax compliance.

The IMF explains that this will help create space for growth-enhancing measures and social spending. Efforts will also be made to strengthen public expenditure commitment controls, improve fiscal transparency (including the reporting and monitoring of arrears), improve the management of public enterprises, and tackle structural challenges in the energy and cocoa sectors.

In the IMF programme, government has also committed to further bolstering governance and accountability.