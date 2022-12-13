Government is committed to ending the economic crisis — Ken Ofori-Atta reassures

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance

13.12.2022 LISTEN

Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta, Minister of Finance, has reiterated the government’s readiness to see an end to the ongoing economic quagmire which has compelled many to unbearable hardships.

He said government is committed to putting a permanent end to the crisis and restore the country to a stage where all citizens can afford a three-square meal.

Speaking at a press briefing aimed at bringing Ghanaians up to date with the recently sealed IMF negotiations, the minister stated: "I can assure you that government is committed to ending the economic crisis."

To achieve that, Mr. Ken Ofori hinted at a possible reduction in the government’s expenditure before the fund finally pens its signature to the concluded agreement.

"By the time we sign with the fund, there will be some form of reforms and expenditure cuts," he indicated.

Ghana and the IMF have today, Tuesday, December 13, reached a staff-level agreement on a three-year arrangement of about $3 billion to support Ghana’s economic growth.

In a press release to announce the program, the IMF said the programme will help Ghana to ensure economic stability and debt sustainability.

The arrangement, the Fund said, will also seek to protect citizens who are highly affected by the recent economic crisis as well as boost Ghana’s economic recovery effort.

"Ghana's programme aims to restore stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, preserve financial stability, and lay the foundation for a strong and inclusive recovery," a portion of the statement said.

It stressed, "The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth."

"The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors," the statement from the IMF added.

This comes after six months of negotiations between both sides since July 1, 2022.