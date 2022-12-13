IMF Deal: The world is looking at us and I’m sure we can do it — Ken Ofori-Atta

Minister of Finance, Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta has expressed optimism about Ghana making progress in the recently sealed IMF program.

He noted that the whole world is looking at what Ghana can achieve from the 3year program.

However, the minister said the world will soon witness a success story from Ghana’s engagement with the IMF.

Speaking at a press briefing at the Finance Ministry, he said: “The world is looking at us, and I’m sure we can do it,” indicating that “The market has responded positively.”

He noted: “We are optimistic the 2023 budget strikes the right balance.”

Ghana and the IMF have today, Tuesday, December 13, reached a staff-level agreement on a three-year arrangement of about $3 billion to support Ghana’s economic growth.

In a press release to announce the program, the IMF said the programme will help Ghana to ensure economic stability and debt sustainability.

The arrangement, the Fund said, will also seek to protect citizens who are highly affected by the recent economic crisis as well as boost Ghana’s economic recovery effort.

"Ghana's programme aims to restore stability and debt sustainability while protecting the vulnerable, preserve financial stability, and lay the foundation for a strong and inclusive recovery," a portion of the statement said.

It stressed, "The economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth."

"The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors," the statement from the IMF added.

This comes after six months of negotiations between both sides since July 1, 2022.