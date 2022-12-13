I don’t bother myself with insults under my tweets; I focus on the positives — Gabby

Ghanaian legal practitioner and leading member of the ruling NPP, Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, has spoken about how he reacts to insults on Twitter.

He said he is not bothered about such things because he knows there are people who will always insult him regardless of what he tweets.

Gabby revealed in a tweet on Tuesday, December 13, sighted by Modernghana News that he focuses on positive comments.

According to the legal practitioner, Madam Araba Koomson, an editor with Joy News inquired about how he (Gabby) manages to accommodate such insults.

"One day my friend Araba Koomson asked: "Gabby, how do you cope when every tweet of yours is met with insults?" I responded, “It bothers me not. I have nearly half a million followers; I do not focus on the few whose default mode is to insult but the many silent ones who read," his post reads.

Being a staunch member of the NPP, Mr. Asare Otchere-Darko has been subjected to several verbal attacks on social media by some Ghanaians who claim he has been defending the government.