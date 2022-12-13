OFFICIAL: IMF confirms staff-level agreement with Ghana on 3year programme for $3billion credit facility

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has officially announced that it has reached a staff-level agreement with the Ghana government.

The agreement is a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion.

According to an official statement from the IMF, the economic programme aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability in the West African country.

“I am pleased to announce that the IMF team reached staff-level agreement with the Ghanaian authorities on a three-year program supported by an arrangement under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) in the amount of SDR 2.242 billion or about US$3 billion. The economic program aims to restore macroeconomic stability and debt sustainability while laying the foundation for stronger and more inclusive growth.

“The staff-level agreement is subject to IMF Management and Executive Board approval and receipt of the necessary financing assurances by Ghana’s partners and creditors,” part of an IMF statement said on Tuesday, December 13.

The IMF further noted that the Ghanaian authorities have committed to a wide-ranging economic reform program, which builds on the government’s Post-COVID-19 Program for Economic Growth (PC-PEG) and tackles the deep challenges facing the country.

The Fund shares that key reforms aim to ensure the sustainability of public finances while protecting the vulnerable.

The fiscal strategy relies on frontloaded measures to increase domestic resource mobilization and streamline expenditure.

In addition, Ghana has committed to strengthening social safety nets, including reinforcing the existing targeted cash-transfer program for vulnerable households and improving the coverage and efficiency of social spending.