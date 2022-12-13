Ambrose Dery assures Police of support to fight crime

The Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery has assured the Ghana Police Service that his outfit is committed to providing needed support to help fight crime in the country.

The Minister said this on Monday, December 12, when he visited the police officer shot during a police operation to arrest caprice robbers.

The Police officer was shot on Sunday in a shootout between the team and some armed robbers.

The officer was shot in the thigh by the armed robbers during a special operation to arrest them at their hideout.

The visit was to assess the condition of the officer and also to wish him well.

Interior Minister Ambrose Dery during his visit took the opportunity to thank the Police for their invaluable services to the country and assured them of his Ministry's commitment to supporting the Police in the fight against crime.

The Minister was in the company of the Inspector-General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo-Dampare, Commissioner of Police (COP) Nathan Kofi Boakye, COP/George Mensah, COP/Paul Manly Awini, COP/Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong and some other senior officers when he visited the shot police officer.

As confirmed by the police in a statement, two armed robbers were shot dead and one arrested.

Two other suspects are being pursued.