Finance Ministry to provide update on IMF negotiations today

The Ministry of Finance will today, Tuesday, December 13, provide an update on the progress of the negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta on behalf of government on the directive of President Akufo-Addo has been in talks with the IMF for a support programme to address the economic crisis of the country since July.

After five months, there are reports that a deal is close to being sealed between government and the IMF.

Today, the Finance Ministry is set to hold a joint press conference with a team of IMF and the Bank of Ghana to give an update on the progress of the negotiations.

According to Gabby Otchere-Darko who is a close ally of the government, today’s joint press conference will likely make it clear whether Ghana will be able to secure an IMF programme or not.

He notes that it will indicate the progress made so far in the efforts to overcome the current economic crisis.

“Today, Tuesday, December 13, is mightily significant to the future of Ghana. It will indicate the size of progress so far made in efforts to overcome the economic crisis,” Otchere-Darko said in a post on Twitter while adding, “Will we be able to secure an IMF programme and how we intend to deal comprehensively with the debt issue?”