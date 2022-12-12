Gold City Mummies calls for more reform programs in prisons

12.12.2022 LISTEN

Concerns have been raised about conditions in Ghanaian prisons which do not allow for inmates to be adequately reformed in order to be properly integrated into society.

The latest to add their voices to this growing concern is an Obuasi based all women support group, Gold City Mummies.

The Ghana Prisons Service recently called for more collaborations to transform prisons by providing formal and vocational education to convicts.

This, the President of the group Mrs. Rose Ampofo Bekoe believed when inmates are taken through proper reformation procedures and programs including skills acquisition, it would contribute to a drastic decrease in the surging social vices in the country.

Mrs. Ampofo- Bekoe was interacting with Prison officials when she led the Gold City Mummies to donate 5 bags of Maize, 4 bags of Gari, 3 bags of local rice, 25L of red oil and about 1kg of Cured Fish (Kako) to support feeding of the inmates.

The President of the Group also admonished Ghanaians not to stigmatise ex-convicts.

"As a group, concerned about the vulnerable and less privileged in the society, we are calling on Ghanaians to gladly welcome ex-convicts into the society once they are out of Prison."

Receiving the items on behalf of the Obuasi Prisons, the 2nd in command at the Prisons, Superintendent Esther Ako-Nunnoo expressed gratitude to the all women group and commended their motherly love.

Superintendent Ako-Nunno said though the Prison service offer counselling to the inmates, they are limited since they do not have access to the inmates once they are out of the prisons. She added that It becomes the responsibility of the social welfare office to trace and track their progress and offer the needed assistance.

Speaking on inmates learning trade or skills whiles in prison, she stated that though the local Prisons is equipped with a tailoring shop, inmates nowadays show very little interest in learning.

Gold City Mummies recently made a donation of a 3-month supply of sanitary pads to 100 girls in 3 schools within Obuasi East District.