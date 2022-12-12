GPRTU promises to reduce transfer fares if fuel prices drop to GHS10 per litre

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union of the Trade Union Congress (GPRTU) has opened up on what will lead to the reduction of transport fares.

In the midst of the appreciation of the cedi against the US dollar and the reduction of fuel prices at the local pumps, Ghanaians are pushing for transport fares to come down.

Speaking to 3FM in an interview on Monday, the Director of Industrial Relations of the GPRTU, Alhaji Abass Imoro has indicated that transport fares reduction will be considered when a litre of fuel drops to GHS10.

He explained that besides the fuel price reduction, other factors must be considered before a decision is taken on transport fares.

“Passengers think when they increase fuel we increase fares. It is not true; we normally don’t regularly increase transport fares whenever fuel prices go up, and that was the mistake we made and that was why I said we first had to render an apology to the general public. If we had come out early with this analogy, I don’t think passengers would hold us responsible for increasing lorry fares anytime there is increase in fuel prices.

“We also have to look at spare parts, lubricants, and others which have not gone down. Like I have demonstrated, the margin is very bad but at least if the fuel prices can come down to GHS 10 per liter, of course it would be quite reasonable to reduce transport fares,” Alhaji Abass Imoro said.

At the moment both diesel and petrol are selling above GHS15 per litre. However, experts say if the cedi continues to remain stable and appreciates further against the US dollar, the prices of fuel at the pumps will continue to drop.