Remain calm, inspect your homes for possible cracks – NADMO urges Ghanaians after earth tremors

The National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) has called on Ghanaians to remain calm after the twin earth tremor on Monday, December 12.

Earlier today, parts of Accra, Kasoa, and other areas experienced earth tremors that caused a scare.

In a statement on the earth tremors, NADMO has stressed that it is working closely with the Ghana Geological Survey Authority (GGSA) to obtain the exact details of the tremors including the magnitude and epicentres.

NADMO further urges Ghanaians who experienced the earth tremors to inspect their building for possible cracks.

“The tremors were not damaging and there is no reported destruction of lives and properties.

“NADMO calls on all citizens to remain calm. They are encouraged to go about their normal duties.

“Homeowners in affected areas are encouraged to inspect their buildings for possible cracks and seek technical advice from Engineers and other building experts,” the NADMO statement signed by its Director-General Hon. Eric Nana Agyemang-Prempeh reads.

The statement adds, “Information sharing is important but let's be mindful of the kinds of information we absorb on social media in order to be safe and go about our duties without fear and needless panic.”

NADMO is assuring Ghanaians that the public will be duly informed of any development as and when they come up.