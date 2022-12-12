Investigate Before You Shop Online -Cyber Safety Advocate, Rotimi Onadipe Advises Internet Users

12.12.2022 LISTEN

The Executive Director of Onadipe Technologies and Founder of Internet Safety Magazine, Mr. Rotimi Onadipe, on Saturday, advised internet users to always do a thorough investigation before they buy goods or pay for any service online to avoid falling victim to online scams.

Speaking during his weekly broadcast on internet safety, which is aimed at educating internet users worldwide on how to avoid online dangers, Mr. Onadipe noted that while buying goods online is faster and more convenient, we must be mindful of the risks involved and how to avoid them.

He said: "Before you buy any product online, be informed that online scammers are also on the internet to search for vulnerable individuals and organisations in order to defraud them of their hard-earned money, which may lead to depression, hypertension or other health challenges.

"Always do a thorough investigation before you shop online. Investigate the source of the goods. Be informed that there are also stolen goods on the internet.

"Do your research very well. Confirm if the company is registered and ask sensitive questions about the company.

"Find out from different people if the company has integrity. More importantly, contact a cyber safety expert for effective counseling," Onadipe added.