Support proposed debt exchange programme to quicken pace of economic recovery – NPP to Ghanaians

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has assured Ghanaians that the tough times being experienced at the moment will be a thing of the past soon.

In a short statement from the party’s Director of Communications Richard Ahiagbah, he has called for support from the public to fast-track the economic recovery of the ruling government.

According to him, it is important that Ghanaians back the government’s proposed Debt Exchange Programme.

“Ghana, we are going through difficult times, but we have come a long way and we are so close to seeing growth restored. Let's support the proposed debt exchange program to quicken the pace of economic recovery,” Richard Ahiagbah said in a post on Twitter on Monday, December 12.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta on Monday, December 5, launched Ghana’s Debt Exchange Programme to protect the investment of Ghanaians.

Under the Debt Exchange Programme announced by the Finance Minister, domestic bondholders will be asked to exchange their instruments for new ones. Existing domestic bonds as of 1st December 2022 will be exchanged for a set of four new bonds maturing in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2037.

The annual coupon on all of these new bonds will be set at 0% in 2023, 5% in 2024, and 10% from 2025 until maturity whilst coupon payments will be semi-annual.