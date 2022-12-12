UNFPA climaxes 16 days activism with a walk and vigil

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) has climaxed this year’s 16 days activism against Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) with a walk and vigil together with Implementing Partners as part of the advocacy and education.

The vigil commenced with a walk from the office of the UNFPA through the principal streets of Osu in Accra.

This year’s 16 days activism is under the theme “Unite! Activism to end Violence Against Women and Girls”.

Implementing Partner to end child marriage programme with the UNFPA Rev. Aku, Xornam Kevi and Executive Director of Purim African Development Platform (PAYDP) speaking to the media said though the 16 days activism has ended, it is important that education and awareness continued to achieve the zero gender-based violence and harmful practices in homes and communities.

According to her, the activism against SGBV must continue in view that girls are continuously raped, abused and all sorts of violence meted out to them.

She said the reason why girls run away from their homes is because of child marriage and abduction.

“Because of this, it is a must that we stop sexual and gender based violence, is a must that we keep talking about it, we must get everybody involved and policy makers, community members, religious leaders and young people must get involved,” she noted.

Rev. Aku mentioned that Purim works with Head Potters (Kayayei) to address Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) by providing sexual and reproductive health information through an integrated approach.

She said, creating awareness through advocacy and education has heightened the hopes of young girls to seek better lives rather than marrying after school.

She added that in line with the vigil, continuous awareness is being created to empower women and girls.

Personnel with the Domestic Violence Secretariat of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection (MoGCSP), Safia Tatmimu said the data on SGBV is astonishing.

She noted that there is a lot to do after the 16 days activism.

Safia Tatmimu added that the UNFPA is leading the course and the ministry is committed to ending SGBV.

She urged men to stop abusing their domestic assistance and also men using their daughters as sex slaves.

Safia Tatmimu added that the ministry cannot do it alone hence the advocacy and education to get all stakeholders involved.

She encouraged women to do their best in ending SGBV.