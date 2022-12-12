16-year-old boy tortured for mistakenly accused of stealing GHC4,000

A 16-year-old boy is currently battling for his life at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital in Assin Fosu after being assaulted and tortured by a gang of men and women at Assin Adiembra.

The juvenile, whose name has been withheld was wrongfully accused of stealing GH¢4,000.00 from a woman, Madam Abena Mansa who lives in the same community.

The father of the victim, Michael Nkum narrated the victim's ordeal to this reporter indicating that even though the victim had denied the allegation, the woman Abena Mansa constantly turned a deaf ear.

But instead joined forces with three well-built men to force a confession out of the victim.

According to the father, the victim's hand was tied to his back and also tied to loads of plastic chairs parked in one of the separate rooms of the suspect and subsequently subjected him to severe assaults and torture.

The victim was slapped severally with all manner of insults at him by the bystanders. Items used to torture him include shockers, according to the father Mr. Nkum.

As a result, the victim sustained bruises on his eyes and body which landed him at the hospital.

Surprisingly, the following day, the woman who claims her GH¢4000.00 called the father of the victim and confessed that she had found the money in her room asking for forgiveness for her actions.

The matter has since been reported to the police for action against the woman and all the suspects involved.

Mr Nkum threatened to take the law into his own hands if nothing is done about the matter.

Assin Fosu Domestic Violence and Victim Support Unit (DOVVSU) confirming the incident said steps have been taken to get the perpetrators to book.