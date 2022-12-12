Send cassava, plantain, local rice to people as Christmas gifts - Dr Kankam Kwarteng to Ghanaians

12.12.2022 LISTEN

A senior lecturer at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU), Dr Collins Kankam Kwarteng aka Santiago has called on the public to use local foods and locally manufactured products as Christmas gifts.

According to the lecturer, it was not out of place for one to send locally produced rice, cassava, plantain and other homegrown products as Christmas gifts to their loved ones.

Speaking on Kumasi-based OTEC 102.9 FM's morning show "Nyansapo", on Friday December 9, 2022, the Marketing Lecturer said the local economy will get a boost if the public were to use locally produced products before and after the yuletide.

“If we want a sound economy, the citizens must support local manufacturers by patronizing their products for the indigenous companies to be more productive, do more export and stabilize our currency," he stated.

The Kwarteng emphasized that changing the taste from foreign products to local ones remains one of the major ways to cushion the cedis against the dollar and other major currencies.