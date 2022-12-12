We don’t want your straight Ghanaian children to be gay; we want your gay children to be safe – US Ambassador to Ghana

The United States Ambassador to Ghana, Virginia Palmer has explained that her government is not interested in promoting LGBTQ+ in the country.

According to her, the US is only keen on ensuring that every Ghanaian regardless of their sexual orientation gets to enjoy the same human rights as every other Ghanaian.

Speaking on the Joy News’ Foreign Affairs show, Virginia Palmer stressed that it is never true that the US wants Ghanaian children to become gay.

“One of the things I so admired about Ghana before I came and I have come to admire even more is the culture of tolerance. You have religious tolerance, the Chief Imam preaches about religious tolerance, you have intermarriage, you have a lot of ethnic tolerance and that has contributed to Ghana’s long-term peace and stability. It’s a Ghanaian value I think.

“The United States is not asking for special rights for LGBTQ persons. We are asking that they receive the same treatment as all Ghanaians do. I also want to be really clear that we are not trying to promote homosexuality or anything like that. We don’t want your straight children to be gay, we want your gay children to be safe,” the US Ambassador to Ghana shared.

In the interview, Virginia Palmer indicated that discrimination against any group should not be encouraged.

She argued that discrimination will not only have public order implications but will also hurt the Ghanaian economy badly.

“Any sort of threat on one group demonstrates that rights of other people can be encroached upon and discrimination of any kind frankly is bad for the system. In the case of this kind of discrimination, it will be bad for public order, it’s bad for public health, it could be bad for the Ghanaian economy because there will be pressure from big companies to say I can’t headquarter in Ghana if my staff won’t be safe or people are not safe on the street,” Virginia Palmer shared.