Zoomlion embark on sensitization outreach on personal hygiene for basic schools in Agona West Municipality

12.12.2022

In its quest to improve personal hygiene and sanitation, the Agona West Municipal Manager of Zoomlion Company Limited, Mr. Christian Ocran says the Company has embarked on environmental health improvement exercises aimed at sensitising the general public especially basic schools to improve personal hygiene and sanitation.

According to Mr. Ocran, the ongoing programme would reach every basic school in the Agona West Municipality adding that other public places would also be captured.

In an interview with Newsmen at Agona Swedru recently, the Municipal Manager noted that the Agona West Municipal Directorate of the Ghana Education Service would soon be involved to partner the company for sanitation clubs to be formed in all the schools in the Municipality to inculcate the habit of personal hygiene and to be sanitation ambassadors.

Mr. Christian Ocran further noted that Zoomlion through public sensitisation has put in place measures to ensure that people keep their workplaces such as offices, markets, lorry stations and other places tidy up at all times.

"In view of the above, Zoomlion Company Limited has supplied over 700 dust bins to various households in the Agona West Municipality especially in Agona Swedru and Nyakrom as a way of keeping the communities tidy up.

"The outcome is positive and plans are far advanced for others households to benefit from this agenda to keep the environment clean.

"We need healthy manpower resources to spearhead the development of the country and that is the core mandate of Zoomlion Company Limited. We must remember that cleanliness is next to godliness and abide by it.

"I want to encourage Nananom, Assembly Members, Market Women Associations, various Transport Organization, Civil Society groups and stakeholders who plays important role in our health sector, join the crusade to ensure improvement of sanitation in our various communities," the Municipal Manager noted.

He lauded the Agona West Municipal Chief Executive, Hon. Evans Addison Onoma Coleman for supporting the Company in discharging its assigned duties leading to various awards given to the Municipal Assembly for being the cleanest Assembly in the Central Region for a period of four (4) conservative years, from 2018 to date.