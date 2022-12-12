We do not provide forecasts on earthquakes, earth tremors - Ghana Meteorological Agency

12.12.2022 LISTEN

The Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet) has explained why it did not inform Ghanaians ahead of time before Monday’s earth tremor in parts of the Greater Accra Region.

In a post on social media, GMet has stressed that it does not provide forecasts on earthquakes and earth tremors.

“Nobody asked but Ghana Meteorological DOES NOT provide forecast on earthquakes or earth tremors,” a post by GMet on social media has said this afternoon.

Some parts of Accra earlier today were hit with moderate earth tremors. It occurred at 11:53 am.

The magnitude of 4.0 occurred twice within 40 minutes.

Areas affected include Kokomlemle, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Osu, Ablekuma, Manhean, Accra, New Town, Legon, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua, and Mccarthy Hill.