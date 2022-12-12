Ghanaians react on social media as magnitude 4.0 earth tremor hits parts of Accra

12.12.2022 LISTEN

At 11:53 GMT on Monday, December 12, 2022, some parts of Accra were hit with a moderate earth tremor.

The magnitude 4.0 earthquake occurred twice within 40 minutes.

The affected areas including Kokomlemle, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Osu, Ablekuma Manhean, Accra, New Town, Legon, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua, and McCarthy Hill.

Many Ghanaians, some of whom are probably witnessing it for the first time, have taken to social media, pouring out their encounter of the incident.

They reacted as follows:

