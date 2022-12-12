Prostate cancer to be covered by NHIS in 2023 – Dr. Okoe-Boye

NHIA CEO, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye has indicated that plans are underway to make the provisions of services better.

According to him, work has been completed to ensure the service covers prostate cancer.

“Prostate cancer, Mr. President the men are complaining that breast cancer and cervical cancer are covered by national health insurance but prostate cancer is not covered and I’m happy to say that we have done all the work and hopefully by the first half of next year we hope to bring that one on board as well,” Dr. Okoe-Boye said during a meeting with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

During the meeting at the Jubilee House, the CEO of NHIA appealed to the President for an upward review of the processing fees for enrollment into the NHIS.

“Our processing fees, thus the fees we take for putting people on the scheme is about GHS6 and this was the fee we charged some 16, 17 years ago. It hasn’t moved a bit and largely it’s been so because anytime you raise the issue people say that don’t go there.

“I believe that with time there ought to be a national conversation on it,” Dr. Okoe-Boye noted.

The National Health Insurance Scheme was introduced by the government in 2003.