Magnitude 4.0 earth tremor hit parts of Accra

12.12.2022 LISTEN

Some parts of Accra have been hit with moderate earth tremor.

It occurred at 11:53am on Monday 12th December 2022.

The magnitude 4.0 occurred twice within 40minutes.

Areas affected include Kokomlemle, Kaneshie, Achimota, Adenta, Circle, Osu, Ablekuma Manhean, Accra, New Town, Legon, Dansoman, Kasoa, Haatso, Kwashiman, Teshie, Nungua and McCarthy Hill.

Even though we are yet to receive an official report on the magnitude of the earth tremor from the seismological department of the Ghana Meteorological Agency (GMet).

According to the Android Earthquake Alerts System, the seismic movement reached magnitude 4.0 which makes it one of the strongest earthquakes in Ghana.

The last time similar incident happened was on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

It occurred thrice few minutes to 11pm, all within 12 minutes.

Reports also indicated that parts of the Eastern Region recorded same.

The impact in some areas was very high.

Earth tremors of magnitude ranging from 1.0 to 4.8 on the Richter scale have been recorded in recent times.