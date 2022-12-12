See who is lecturing Ghana on human rights — Sam George slams US Ambassador over LGBTQ+ comment

Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo-Prampram, Samuel Nartey George, has responded to Virginia Palmer, the US Ambassador who is asking Ghanaian leaders to respect human rights.

Appearing on Accra-based Joy News, Her Excellency Palmer said Parliament must respect the rights of those Ghanaians who are LGBTQ+ members.

She, however, said her suggestion is based not on the moral aspect but on the need for every person’s right to be protected.

"We are not commenting on the morality of this." "We are just asking for people's rights to be respected so that they are left peaceful and free from harm," she said.

"I think it is a political hot potato, and I think in some ways it is being used as a political hot potato, and what I am saying is that I hope that Ghana's citizens, Ghana's parliamentarians, and Ghana's leaders will respect Ghana's Constitution and its international obligations, to which it is a signatory," she stressed.

In response, Sam George, one of the MPs behind the anti-LGBTQ+ bill, has asked the US Ambassador to rather advise her country's government to legalise polygamy since they cherish human rights that much.

Speaking on 'The Probe' on Sunday, December 11, the outspoken legislator said Ghana would accept lectures from the US Ambassador if only the US can respect the rights of citizens who prefer polygamous marriages.

"We will take a lesson from the American ambassador when her government decides not to discriminate against people who have a right to polygamy in the United States.

"When the US is able to respect the right of persons to have more than one wife legally, which is allowed in Ghana, "when they respect the right of persons to marry multiple women or multiple men as they so choose, which is also the fundamental human right to association, then we will have a conversation," he said.

He continued, "For now, the US government is the last government that should speak about human rights." They are the biggest abusers of human rights, and so we will give them a lecture on human rights. They have to respect the fundamental human rights of people, not the other way around."

"But until they (the American government) are able to respect the rights of persons in the US who want to be polygamous, then they don't have any moral right to talk to us," Sam George stressed.