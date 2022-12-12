Being a lioness translates to having a heart of service – Gentlewomen Lions Club

Ms. Leticia Nartey, Chair of Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club at the weekend propounded that being “a lioness translates to having the heart of service” which makes club members fight to enhance the lives of others in spite of personal challenges.

She said raising funds to organize events had been difficult for the club but being “a lioness translates to having the heart of service” so each member contributed towards making the mission a success.

Ms. Nartey stated at the Remar Orphanage in Tema Community Eleven at an event jointly organized by the Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club and Tema Industrial Lions Club which was dubbed “Fun time with the Orphanage” which was an opportunity to share with the young ones.

The Fun time with the Orphanage is part of the “Hunger Relief Activities,” an initiative of Lions Club International in response to the global hunger and nutrition crisis to encourage local communities’ support for people without food.

The Remar Orphanage has 29 children and is managed by Edward Gasper Akandagba and four other caretakers, Communication for Development and Advocacy Consult (CDA Consult) gathered during the weekend event.

Ms Nartey said "The group is open to every person who wants to make a positive change in the lives of the children.

“We welcome every person as the club seeks the well-being and improvement of every person in society.

“We are guided by some key conditionality which are talent, treasure, and time, and we believe whoever has treasure especially is enough to change a life and give a street child a better life".

The Chair of Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club indicated that contributing to the growth of an orphan and particularly at the Remar Orphanage is a progressive undertaking that would witness greater success in the future.

Maame Araba Essandoh, President of Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club said the club extended help to women and children on the streets and orphanages through hunger relief activities every last month of the year.

It serves as an opportunity to feed street children and spend a day with them to make them feel part of a family and support them with some donations.

She said Remar Orphanage was one of the many they have visited this year and there were plans to celebrate the festive season with street children in Accra.

Maame Essandoh said: "We spent the whole day with children of the Remar Orphanage, we cooked and had a fun time to let them feel special through our support for them.

“This event was characterized by a variety of desserts and socialization between members of the club and the orphans and the atmosphere is indicative of that".

Dr. Emmanuel Osa Noi-Sanar who collaborated with the Tema Gentlewomen Lions Club to organize the hunger relief activity said he had been supporting Remar Orphanage and other orphanages alike for three years and the help of the club had been immense in the growth of the children.

Dr. Noi-Sanar said his reason for extending help to needy children was a habit inculcated in him by his parents.

"Growing up our parents will let us invite people, and friends into our home to feed and share goodies and so it has been something I am excited about doing always.

"It is revealed in the scriptures that God is the helper of the poor and because He won't show up in the flesh, I believe He uses my friends and me. And we are thankful to be among the privileged few making the children happy".

