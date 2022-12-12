Anti-LGBTQ+ bill: People’s right must be respected, be free from harm – US Ambassador

Virginia Palmer, the United States of America’s (USA) Ambassador to Ghana, has commented on the soon-to-be-passed anti-LGBTQ+ bill in Ghana.

The bill was presented to Parliament in June 2021 by some MPs led by Samuel Nartey George, MP for Ningo-Prampram.

Titled "The Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021," the bill, when passed, will seek to protect the Ghanaian local sexual and family values.

While Ghanaians, including religious bodies and leaders are in support of the bill, the Speaker of Ghana’s Parliament, Rt. Hon. Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagnin said it will be passed before the 2024 elections.

But appearing on Accra-based Joy News, Her Excellency Palmer said Parliament must respect the rights of those Ghanaians who are LGBTQ+ and not do anything to infringe on their rights.

She, however, said her suggestion is based not on the moral aspect but on the need for every person’s right to be protected.

"We are not commenting on the morality of this." "We are just asking for people's rights to be respected so that they are left peaceful and free from harm," she said.

"I think it is a political hot potato, and I think in some ways it is being used as a political hot potato, and what I am saying is that I hope that Ghana's citizens, Ghana's parliamentarians, and Ghana's leaders will respect Ghana's Constitution and its international obligations, to which it is a signatory," she stressed.